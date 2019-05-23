ABERDEEN — When our oldest daughter was about 5, we were talking about heaven, and she said heaven must not have much room. “Why do you say that?” “Because Jesus has to sit on God’s right hand.”
Well, it does say that, doesn’t it? What about such human expressions in the Bible? Genesis 2:2 says God rested on the seventh day. God gets tired? That would be a hard case to make in view of Psalm 121:4 “He who keeps Israel will neither slumber nor sleep.”
The Bible’s words can be confusing. He did make us in His very image; He has an arm — it is not too short to rescue; He has hands — they formed Adam; he sits on a throne, etc.
Some have taken this so bluntly as to claim that God has a human size and shape. But too many Bible passages rule that idea out: The highest heavens cannot contain Him (II Chronicles 6:18); He measures the waters of the seas in the palm of His hand (Isaiah 40:12). God is not a human being.
But it is easy to remount and then fall off the other side of the donkey also. Some thinkers believe they are honoring God by removing Him far from real life and interaction with our world. The “deity”, they may say, has no body parts, no color, no shape or weight — a sort of cloudy blob who could not really shape Adam’s body or talk to Abraham or write His law on tablets of stone. A god this misty and foggy is almost not there at all.
How to understand this language about God? It can be done. “Image” is the key; we are God’s image; but let’s not start with ourselves — that is looking through the wrong end of the telescope. Do not “super-size” a man and then think you have God. Start with God.
Because God is the “realest” person in the universe, His reality is the pattern. God can truly see all things; therefore His image, man, has eyes. God can really reach down and do things; therefore He gives us hands. God can speak and make His will known; so human beings have lips and mouths. God can hear the cry of His creatures; thus, we have ears. Our actions on a small and limited scale reflect His actions on a glorious and unlimited scale. A truly great Creator.