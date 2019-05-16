ABERDEEN — Well, we come to the close of Genesis, chapter one, and we have not even come to the first section of the book. Let me explain.
When you open your Bible, you find numerals printed on the pages — large numerals for chapters, and smaller numerals for the verses. The numerals are printed in the text (or margin), so Bible pages look different from most other books. There is a good reason for these numerals; they were put in by later copyists and printers to help readers find their way around in the text. Still, we do need to remind ourselves that the original authors did not place these numerals in their text.
However, the absence of numerals in the original text does not mean the writers just jumbled their writing without any order. They did not use numerals, but they did insert headings. In Genesis, Moses marks the sections with this heading: “These are the generations”. Take a pencil and mark this phrase in Genesis; you will find it 11 times, each time at the head of a new section.
Now the first time this heading appears in Genesis is chapter two, verse four. This means that the first 34 “verses” of Genesis are the introduction to the whole book, and the more detailed account begins in chapter two, verse four. This may seem a “Ho-Hum” observation, but it is important, for it shows that there are not two contradictory creation accounts in Genesis. Rather, there is an initial statement about the whole creation, with man as the crown of creation (setting the whole scene, we might say) and then the first chapter account (beginning in 2:4) which focuses in on our first parents and their local environment and their actions as real people. The general statement of man’s purpose, first 34 verses, followed by specific actions in the history of Adam and Eve that affect all later human history.
This refutes the accusation of two contradictory creation accounts. You know, there is a mind-set that delights to find “contradictions” in the Bible, like a kid delighting to find mom and dad in a mistake. Of course, instructions that contradict each other are impossible to obey, so the assertion of contradiction gets us off the divine hook. But the Bible is consistent and non-contradictory, when it is read the way the original writers intended.