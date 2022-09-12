Moose fire

Smoke hangs in the air from the Moose fire in this photo posted to the InciWeb — Incident Information System website on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

 InciWeb — Incident Information System website

The Moose fire grew to 126,925 acres on Monday.

The fire is no longer the largest active wildfire in the continental U.S. after being surpassed by the Double Creek fire in Oregon, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

