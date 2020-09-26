BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Assessor’s Motor Vehicle Office will be closed on Tuesday for the day, according to Assessor Donavan Harrington.
Harrington said the Idaho Transportation Department is transitioning into a new system (GEM) sometime in mid-October. This change requires all motor vehicles, titles, and registration deputy clerks time to train on the state’s new GEM system for titles and registrations.
Regular business hours will resume on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Harrington said as they transition into the new system, the public may experience longer than normal wait times.