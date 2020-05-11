BLACKFOOT – Anyone who has a student at Mountain View Middle School who would like to be considered to be a member of the Mountain View Middle School cheerleading program, please contact: mvmscheerteam@gmail.com.
This is open for all seventh- and eighth-graders.
Please make sure that you include first and last name and send your email. You will get a reply with the appropriate entry form to have you included.
A large turnout is anticipated so please get your student nominated as quickly as possible.