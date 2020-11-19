The Blackfoot Movie Mill has brought back one of my all-time favorite movies/franchises as part of their classic movies series in the film "The Santa Claus."
This film made my list of all-time great movies simply because of the way that it treats the whole Santa Claus thing and how it relates to this day and age and lack of belief by the younger generation.
Tim Allen is in the lead role as a man who inadvertently causes Santa Claus to fall off the roof and causing his demise.
Since he accepts a business card from Santa Claus, he inherits the role of the jolly old elf and embarks on a year-long journey in which he ultimately becomes Santa Claus himself. The transformation is unique and a joyful and funny transformation.
Allen's character, Scott Calvin, is a successful toy salesman and is the perfect candidate to replace the old Santa Claus and does a very good job of undertaking the role.
From the time that he accepts the role, inadvertent as it might be, is a great journey for Calvin as he becomes the new Santa Claus, whether it is the mysterious weight gain for Calvin to the hilarious series of scenes where his beard and hair grow white and fluffy and despite repeated attempts at removing it from shaving the whatever, it keeps everyone entertained.
The first scenes of his interaction with the reindeer is also memorable as is his first interactions with the elves and the Elf Workshop at the North Pole.
Allen's rendition of this role spawned a couple of sequels which were almost as great as the original, but this film has hit my list as a great film purely for the great entertainment value it brings to the big screen.
This film is definitely being brought back at the right time, the weekend prior to Thanksgiving weekend and is sure to rejuvenate the feeling of Christmas in your heart and the hearts of your kids and family. It is perfect in this year of COVID-19, taking us back to a time where we were all much more naive and gave little thought to the year that we have just suffered through.
This is a great way to get back into the proper mindset of what this time of year is supposed to be all about and I, for one, cannot wait to see this show on the big screen several times during the run that the Movie Mill has planned for the film.
If you are one of the few to have not seen this film, get off the couch and get out and enjoy the great venue we have right here in Blackfoot in the Blackfoot Movie Mill and see one of the great Christmas movies of all time.
I have a high opinion of this film and its value to the community and all movie goers everywhere. This film is rated as a 4.9 on a scale of 1-5 and I encourage one and all to attend whenever you can.