By FRED DAVIS
Jordan Peele burst on the scene a year ago with a movie named simply “Get Out.” The movie dealt with an issue of racism where a white couple was sending their daughter out to “recruit” black males to become basically a slave in their southern mansion.
It turned out to be quite the suspense thriller, as first one slave after another told the lead to “get out” before they trapped him into life in the mansion.
The ironic thing is that the recruited males were drawn into the scenario when they were drawn into a romantic relationship with the daughter before they became slaves to the mansion.
Peele is back this year with a new movie simply called “Us”.
This is an intriguing and interesting movie and follows the same genre of being a suspense thriller.
Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a child. Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Adelaide grows increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen.
Her worst fears soon become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing the Wilsons into a fight for survival. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each of the attackers takes the appearance of one of them.
According to Peele himself, the movie offers a terrifying vision of Judgment Day. Peele highlights a society untethered from faith, comprised of humans entirely self-consumed and detached from one another.
For the faithful, religion is a comfort. It allows us to believe we are not alone, that there’s a presence that will catch us if we fall, that no matter what we do, we’ll be forgiven as long as we keep the faith.
The film centers on a vacationing family. On the surface, the Wilsons are just like many of us in today’s digital age. They are completely disconnected from each other and engrossed in their own needs.
When a new family begins appearing at their home, faces covered in masks, and when the masks are removed, the Wilson’s realize that the haunting family resembles them in every aspect and that is when the suspense really begins to take affect on the Wilsons.
She finds a passage in the Bible, Jeremiah 11:11, which refers to some very foreboding words: “Therefore thus saith the Lord, Behold, I will bring evil upon them, which they shall not be able to escape; and though they shall cry unto me, I will not hearken unto them.”
It is a warning that Adelaide didn’t need – a prophecy she has lived with ever since.