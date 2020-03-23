BLACKFOOT – The music world was rocked on Saturday with the news of the passing of entertainer Kenny Rogers, 81. Not only was Rogers an iconic and talented entertainer, but he was a favorite in the country music world and in the rock music world as well.
Rogers burst onto the music scene in 1967 with “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town,” a song that was written by Mel Tillis and released with Rogers’ band The First Edition.
It was the first of many hits that included 24 number one hits in a career that spanned more than six decades and covered many musical genres, mostly country music. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013.
He was awarded a number of Grammy awards and was honored with six Country Music Association Awards. In 2018, his best known song “The Gambler” was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.
Rogers passed away at his home, in the company of his family, wife Wanda and twin sons Justin and Jordan. He had been in the care of hospice in recent months, although cause of death was listed as natural causes.
Below is the notice published by his family shortly after his announced death.
The singer “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” Rogers’ representative said in a statement. Due to the national coronavirus pandemic, the family is planning a small private service. A larger-scale public memorial will be planned at a later date.
Rogers also made the transition into television and Hollywood movies during his career and mainly to his biggest hit, “The Gambler.” He was also well known for his duets with Dolly Parton and others over the years and attributed some of his success to the efforts of others.
Following are excerpts from the many stories and articles surrounding Rogers’ death on Friday evening, March 21.
“I came into country music not trying to change country music, but trying to survive,” he said in a 2016 interview with CMT.com. “And so I did songs that were not country but were more pop… But I told somebody the other day, country music is what country people will buy. If the country audience doesn’t buy it, they’ll kick it out. And if they do, then it becomes country music. It’s just era of country music we’re in.”
Rogers’ farewell tour ran through early 2018 until he called off the remaining dates in April of that year due to unspecified “health challenges.” “I didn’t want to take forever to retire,” Rogers said in a statement. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on ‘The Gambler’s Last Deal’ tour. I could never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they’ve given me throughout my career and the happiness I’ve experienced as a result of that.”
Rogers appeared in TV series like “Touched By An Angel,” “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” and served as a narrator for an episode of “How I Met Your Mother.” His list of TV-movies includes “Christmas in America” and “Wild Horses.”
Country Music TV has been paying tribute with “CMT Remembers Kenny Rogers,” a 30-minute special hosted by Katie Cook premiering Saturday. The special follows Rogers’ rise to fame, featuring intimate first-hand interviews, anecdotes from country legends and live concert footage. Encore airings were scheduled for March 22 at 11:30 a.m., March 23 at 8 p.m., and March 24 at 8:30 a.m. All times are Eastern and Pacific.