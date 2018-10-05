CALDWELL — Merrisa Schwartz isn’t what you typically think of as a 4-H member. At 17 years old, Schwartz is heading into her fifth year as a 4-H member.
In her short time as a member, Schwartz has done sewing, baking, photography, Know Your Government and robotics projects.
She finds that undertaking different projects is a great way for her to explore different topics that she is interested in. Her favorite project so far is the sewing project she completed this year.
Schwartz has never done an animal project, in fact she doesn’t own an animal. Her passion is developing her and other teens’ leadership skills.
In June, Schwartz was elected to the secretary position on the Idaho State 4-H Teen Association officer team at the State Teen Association Convention.
"(4-H) is not just for little kids; it’s for teenagers, too,” Schwartz said.
She wants to help motivate more youths and teens to explore leadership positions.
Looking forward, Schwartz wants to go to college and intern at the University of Idaho Extension Office during the summer. She wants to help people and learn more about the behind the scenes workings of 4-H. As an adult, Schwartz hopes to give back to other kids as a 4-H volunteer.