EMMETT — The 2018 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion Jared Miller will be visiting Emmett as a part of his tour to livestock auctions around the United States.
Miller will be the special guest auctioneer at 7 Rivers Livestock Commission for their special feeder sale at noon Tuesday. There will also be a barbecue in addition to the special feeder sale.
The annual World Livestock Auctioneer Championship is put on by the Livestock Marketing Association, an organization whose goal is to promote and protect the livestock auction markets. The group acts as a voice for all of the livestock markets and auctioneers on legislative and regulatory issues that come up throughout the year.
This year, the WLAC took place in June at Bloomington, Wis. After the top 30 auctioneers were chosen through regional competitions in the East, West and mid-United States, they all competed in Bloomington for the top spot.
Auctioneer, part-owner and assistant manager at 7 Rivers Livestock Commission, Eric Drees, said he competed against Miller himself in the championship. Drees said Miller’s role as the champion is to travel all over the country to association member markets promoting auctioneers and the auction method of merchandising cattle.
“Becoming the world champion is sort of like being the winning quarterback in the Superbowl or winning the World Series game,” Drees said. “It’s a prestigious deal and we’re really happy to have him here.”
Miller grew up in northern Missouri and is a third-generation auctioneer. He also grew up on a farm, so his family always had cattle and would often sell them to a livestock market. At his dad’s farm auctions, Miller started with running tickets and holding up items to be sold. Finally, at 21, Miller said he got up the courage to sell an item himself.
After finding “great opportunities,” Miller’s passion for auctioneering brought him to start selling livestock at Lemoni Livestock Market in southern Iowa, which is where he’s worked for a decade now. Miller said he is also starting to get involved with purebred sales as well.
Since becoming champion, Miller said he’s enjoyed traveling around the country meeting new people and seeing new places. Miller also has seized his role as champion as a way to promote the importance of livestock auctions and challenge certain perceptions many people hold about the industry.
“The perception is that we don’t care about our animals — ’It’s just a business,’ ” Miller said. “It’s not true, because I get the opportunity to meet our livestock producers here in southern Iowa and I don’t know one of them who abuses his animals. For a lot of us, when we sell livestock, that’s our big check of the year and if we don’t take care of that livestock, then we’re not gonna get paid. So we take a lot of pride in making sure that our livestock are taken care of. That is a challenge we face is the perception of what we do versus the reality of what we do.”
Miller also said the livestock auction industry has been changing a lot due to developments in technology. However, he said many market owners and auctioneers are open to these changes and the fact that technology can also serve as benefit.
Miller is passionate about the industry he works in and said he’s looking forward to visiting Idaho.
For more information about the event, reach out to 7 Rivers Livestock Commission. For more information on the WLAC or the Livestock Marketing Association, visit https://lmaweb.com/.