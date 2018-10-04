GOP senators await FBI report in anxiety-filled Capitol
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators nervously awaited the arrival of a new FBI report on sexual allegations that could make or break Brett Kavanaugh’s tottering Supreme Court nomination Wednesday as aggressive protesters and an unusually strong security response added to a feeling of high anxiety inside the U.S. Capitol.
As lawmakers anticipated the report, three key GOP senators who could decide the conservative jurist’s fate rebuked President Donald Trump for mocking one accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, by mimicking her responses to questions at last week’s dramatic Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
Their reactions left Republicans concerned that Trump had complicated their effort to cement Kavanaugh’s support in a chamber where the GOP holds a razor-thin 51-49 majority. Depending on when the FBI report arrived, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was expected to trigger a process that could lead to a crucial initial vote Friday and a climactic confirmation roll call over the weekend.
Officer killed, 4 other officers shot in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Five South Carolina law enforcement officers were shot Wednesday — including one fatally — in a Florence County shooting in which the suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said.
Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday, news outlets reported. Kirby said three Florence County sheriff’s deputies and two city officers were shot.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the dead officer was a member of the Florence city police department.
John Wukela, a city spokesman for the city, says city police, working with the sheriff’s office, were responding to an incident in the area when they came under fire. He did not have specific information on the numbers of officers involved but said some were seriously wounded.
Thom Berry, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division, said the agency had sent crime scene technicians to assist officials in Florence but at this time had not been requested to help with any investigation.
Chemistry Nobel for using evolution to create new proteins
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for using a sped-up version of evolution to create new proteins that have led to a best-selling drug and other products.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Science said their work has led to the development of medications, biofuels and a reduced environmental impact from some industrial processes.
Frances Arnold of the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena was awarded half of the $1.01 million prize, while the other half was shared by George Smith of the University of Missouri and Gregory Winter of the MRC molecular biology lab in Cambridge, England.
Arnold is only the fifth woman to win a chemistry Nobel since the prizes began in 1901.
The winners “have taken control of evolution and used it for purposes that bring the greatest benefit to humankind,” the Nobel committee said.
In nature, evolution proceeds slowly as random genetic mutations generate variety in organisms and proteins, and those versions that work best in their environment persist for future generations. The research honored Wednesday mimicked that process by inducing mutations in proteins and selecting those that best met the goals of the research.