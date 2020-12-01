The National Elk Refuge in Jackson Hole, Wyo., will begin closing portions of the main road starting on Tuesday.
The closure of the National Elk Refuge Road lasts through April 30 to protect wintering wildlife and begins about 3.5 miles northeast of the refuge’s entrance on East Broadway in Jackson, Wyo. The closure also includes Curtis Canyon and Flat Creek roads.
The portion of the refuge road remaining open is popular in the winter as a place to spot elk, bighorn sheep and other critters, though the refuge reminds visitors that stopping on the refuge road is not allowed and drivers should use designated pullouts for viewing and photography.
“The closure provides wildlife protection at a time when their energy reserves are low and abundant new vegetation growth, or green-up, is not yet widely available for foraging,” the refuge says on its website.
A winter wildlife viewing guide for the refuge can be found at the National Elk Refuge website.
“Travelers on the Refuge Road should also note that nearby bighorn sheep often approach vehicles and lick the sides of a car or truck in search of salt commonly used on roadways,” the refuge says on its website. “This causes the animals to tightly congregate near the road and makes them more susceptible to sharing diseases. Visitors are asked to discourage the action and refrain from promoting unsafe wildlife viewing practices."
One temporary exception to the closure includes hunters. On the days their permits are valid, elk and bison hunters with National Elk Refuge permits are allowed to drive through the closure to access hunt parking lots. The elk season ends Dec. 13, and the bison season tentatively ends Jan. 31. No public travel beyond the closure will be allowed after the hunting season's end.
The closure also includes the pedestrian/bicycle pathway adjacent to the elk refuge. Wintering elk can be viewed from Highway 89 north of Jackson during the winter. Wildlife watchers are asked to use pullouts along the highway and not approach fences.
The refuge offers winter, horse-drawn sleigh rides through the elk herds starting Dec. 14 depending on weather conditions. The recent pandemic will affect how the sleigh rides operate. For information and where to buy tickets, go to nersleighrides.com.