New York farmers open to compromise on farm worker legislation
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Some New York farmers say they’re open to compromise on legislation designed to help agricultural laborers.
Several farm owners traveled to Albany on Wednesday to discuss legislation before the Democrat-led Senate and Assembly which would allow farm workers to unionize, collect disability benefits and receive overtime for working more than 40 hours per week.
Supporters of the bill say it’s about basic economic fairness, but farmers warn it could force some farms to close.
Vegetable farmer Brian Reeves said he can live with many of the bill’s provisions but has concerns about the overtime proposal. He says the seasonal nature of agricultural work doesn’t lend itself to consistent, 40-hour work weeks, but that farmers like him might accept an overtime threshold of higher than 40 hours.
Wet weather keeps Nebraska farmers from planting
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Wet weather is continuing to slow planting of crops in Nebraska.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported Monday that in the previous week, rainy weather made only 2.6 days suitable for fieldwork across the state.
The USDA says 88% of the expected corn crop had been planted, behind the 98% five-year average. About 64% of soybeans had been planted, behind the 87% five-year average.
Sorghum plantings also were far behind, with 36% this spring rather than the 70% average.
Wet weather slowing corn and soybean planting in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thanks to wet weather, it has been decades since Iowa farmers were so far behind in planting their expected corn and soybean crops.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported Monday that 80% of the expected corn crop had been planted in Iowa in the week ending Sunday. That’s three-weeks behind the five-year average and the smallest percentage planted since 1982, when 76% of the crop had been planted.
The 41% of the soybean crop that has been planted was the smallest percentage since 1993. The soybean crop is 13 days behind the five-year average.
Last week, Iowa farmers had an average of 1.3 days suitable for fieldwork. The number was even smaller in the lower third of the state.
South Dakota farmers gain ground on planting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota farmers have gained some ground on planting corn and soybeans, thanks to a better week for fieldwork.
The federal crop report for the week ending Sunday says corn planting was 44 percent, well behind the 96 percent both last year and for the five-year average.
Soybean planning also remains behind, with only 14 percent planted compared with 83 percent last year and an average of 82 percent.
Wet weather has kept South Dakota farmers out of their fields this planting season. But last week was better, with 3.4 days suitable for fieldwork.