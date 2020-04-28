BLACKFOOT – In the first real positive news regarding the National Basketball League and its widely suspended season that only had a couple of weeks remaining before they shut down all operations when Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donavan Mitchell both tested positive for COVID-19 back in early March, there now seems to be a plan on the table to get things started back up.
At least a plan that would get players back to practicing in teams practice facilities.
Some states have already opened up limited facilities, such as Georgia, while others are still on shelter in place recommendations, but this is the first step by any of the major professional leagues based in the United States to make any move to get things started back towards playing meaningful games.
Just what that will mean and when the games will begin has yet to be determined,but the league has stated that individuals may begin to practice at team facilities under some restrictions nad guidelines that would remain in place when facilities actually do open.
The story was broken by Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports and the majority of what was offered up by League Commissioner Adam Silver and comments from players are listed below:
The NBA’s not giving up hope on completing its season.
And with pressure mounting nationwide as states and municipalities consider easing stay-at-home restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is seizing the opportunity to get back to work — at least on practice floors.
The NBA informed teams on Monday that it is targeting May 8 at the earliest to allow teams to open their practice facilities with the purpose to “allow for safe and controlled environments for players to train in states that allow them to do so.”
That doesn’t mean that facilities will open on that date. The league will continue to monitor progress of efforts to suppress the pandemic before making a decision.
“The league advised teams that it is targeting no earlier than Friday, May 8, as the commencement date for the new rules, and that it may push this timing back if developments warrant,” the league’s statement reads.
States criticized for opening without scientific basis
The Atlanta Hawks could conceivably open their facilities now under Georgia’s orders to ease restrictions on non-essential businesses, which have come under fire as too soon and not based on scientific evidence suggesting that it’s safe to do so. But the Hawks remains in a holding pattern per NBA guidelines.
The NBA listed restrictions and guidelines that would remain in place when facilities do open. From the league’s statement:
No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time.
No head or assistant coaches could participate.
Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.
Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.
What about teams in states that remain closed?
The league also addressed competitive balance issues that arise from different teams falling under differing government guidelines that leave some teams unable to offer workout facilities to their players.
“For any team that, due to a government restriction, is prohibited from making its facility available for use by the team’s players, the league will work with the team to identify alternatives,” the statement reads.
There is no explanation on how the NBA would plan to work around government restrictions in those cases.
The news arrives after a report over the weekend that the NBA initially intended to allow the opening of facilities on May 1.
With the team facilities opening up and the players haven been given permission to begin individual workouts, it is only a matter of time before the remaining schedule for the teams will be released as will the plans for the playoffs and Championship Series.
The sooner that the league can get things straightened out, the better chance the league will have to complete the season and the playoffs and get things coordinated towards getting game back on the agenda and the teams playing and finishing this season with enough time left so that there will be a legitimate off season before the next season begins.
Time, of course, will tell what all happens, how quickly it happens and whether or not the full season and playoff schedule will be implemented.
It is important to get something started if for no other reason than to have a feeling of accomplishment before the next year and season gets underway.