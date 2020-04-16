BLACKFOOT – There isn’t a person in Blackfoot that wouldn’t like to turn the television on and be able to watch the NBA, MLB, NHL or eventually the NFL.
Under normal circumstances, the NBA would be heading into the playoffs for 2020 today and there not only is a lot of money on the line, but the teams in action all have a lot on the line for players and teams bragging rights.
Would this be the year that James Harden and Russell Westbrook finally get over the hump and bring Houston a championship after so many years of missing out?
Will LeBron James be able to restore glory to the Los Angeles Lakers by leading the team to another banner hanging ceremony in Staples Arena (I certainly hope not)?
Will somebody out of the East, like the Bucks, the Raptors or the Celtics be able to do enough to make the Finals close enough that the fans will even want to watch and see what happens?
All of these questions and many more will have to “wait and see” what happens.
That is the prevailing thought of many players, managers, coaches and the NBA’s front office as they work their way through the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect that it has had on the league and their fans this spring.
The season has been in a hiatus for the past weeks and no matter what happens from here on out, there will be more waiting for even if a plan were to surface tomorrow, there would still need to be time for the players to get back into playing shape and be able to gather together and get the officials there as well and be able to organize the venues to be able to play.
It makes sense in a lot of circles that the league take over the city of Las Vegas and get ready to play. There are plenty of venues that could easily host a couple of games per day, the Thomas and Mack Center on the campus of UNLV, the T-Mobile Center, the MGM Grand Arena, the Orleans Arena have all hosted games before and have hosted Major College League Championship Tournaments, so that would not be the problem.
With the hotels along the strip having been shut down for a month and thoroughly sanitized, the teams would obviously have a place to stay and work out and get ready for games to be played. Travel would take care of itself in the city that never sleeps and it would be easy to coordinate two games per day at each of the venues and just like that, you could have the regular season finished and the play offs going.
None of that is going happen, at least not right now, as the NBAPA and their leader, Chris Paul, want to take a ‘Wait and See’ stance to see if several other things can be worked out first.
The players association is still working on a way to ensure that all the players will be receiving a pay check during this time when there are no games being played. Other things also will need to be worked out including ensuring the player’s health and safety.
Following is a story that was written by Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports about the obstacles of getting the league back on track to finish the season and get the playoffs on the ground and running.
As the head of the National Basketball Players Association, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul is at the heart of discussions with the league about when play will, if at all, resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though at this point — with more than 606,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country as of Wednesday afternoon, according to The New York Times — Paul doesn’t have much of an update for his fellow players.
“It’s really just a ‘wait-and-see’ game and hoping that the corona virus gets contained,” Paul said, via USA Today. “What we try to do from the union perspective is try to keep guys informed as much as possible and try to prepare for what we can control.”
Paul said that the NBPA is having “ongoing conversations” with the NBA about how players will be paid during the league hiatus, and on different scenarios for resuming the season — be that playing in one location, playing without fans, jumping right to some form of the playoffs and more.
“If there is any way possible that we can play games for our fans without putting anyone’s health at risk, that is what everybody’s option is,” Paul said, via USA Today. “Not only are we ready to get back and play, the fans are ready to see sports. But everybody understands health comes first before any of that.”
Assuming that play restarts, Paul knows that teams are going to need ample time to get back into basketball shape.
The 34-year-old knows that players, especially the ones around his age, will need practice time before just jumping right back in. As for how much, though, is still up in the air — and really relies on what the NBA will look like after the pandemic is contained.
And in the end, it still may not be enough.
“There’s a significant amount of time that is going to be needed,” Paul said, via USA Today. “Because our league varies from guys who are 18 years old to guys in their late 30s, there are a variety of players in our league. Even though some guys think they can be ready at a certain date, not everybody is in that situation.
“These things will be conversations that we’ll have. I guarantee guys won’t step on that court without feeling like they’ve had the right amount of time to get prepared.”
Paul was front and center the night the NBA shut its doors.
Paul and the Thunder were all set to host the Utah Jazz when suddenly the game was called off just before tip, sparking a wild few hours following Rudy Gobert’s positive test.
The situation once again becomes one of wait and see and then lets wait some more and see what NBA Commissioner Rob Manfred wants to do. The players want to get paid, the owner want to make money and the television partners will want some concessions made to accommodate all of the changes that have been made to the schedule and some assurances that they will be taken care of, especially this year when so many games have been suspended, postponed or just canceled.
And of course, what about the future?
There are a lot of questions, not many answers and how do we fix this thing that has taken out of our normal routines for such a long period of time?
We can only hope that all of these questions will be answered in a short time and that we will all accept the answers and just flat out enjoy the product as it becomes available to us in the near future.
Yet Paul, after being whisked off the court and back to the locker room — where they remained for quite some time while officials tested select players, coaches, staff and media members — wasn’t thinking about basketball at the time. He had something much more important on his mind.
“My first instinct was to get back to my family,” Paul said, via USA Today. “Everyone thinks about the game and what happened that night. But my first instinct was to get back to my family, to my wife and kids.”
Now, Paul is just waiting like the rest of the sports world while stuck at home with his family.
During a time where he’d usually be in the midst of a season and away from his wife and kids, who still live in the Los Angeles area, Paul is actually extremely thankful.
“This is the most we’ve all been able to be together,” Paul said, via USA Today. “That’s the case for a lot of families at home. It’s one of those things where you learn new things and learn not to take some things for granted.”
