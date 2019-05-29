NAMCHE, Nepal (AP) — Scaling Mount Everest was a dream few realized before Nepal opened its side of the mountain to commercial climbing a half-century ago. This year the government issued permits to 381 people in 44 teams, a record number which led to traffic jams on the world’s highest peak that likely contributed to the greatest death toll in four years.
After 11 people died this year, the highest number since 2015, Nepal tourism officials have no intention of restricting the number of permits issued, instead encouraging even more tourists and climbers to come “for both pleasure and fame,” said Mohan Krishna Sapkota of the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation.
Nepal, one of the world’s poorest countries, relies on the climbing industry to bring in $300 million each year. Nepal doesn’t have any regulations to determine how many permits should be issued, so anyone with a doctor’s note can obtain one for an $11,000 fee, Sapkota said.
“There were more people on Everest than there should be,” said Kul Bahadur Gurung of the Nepal Mountaineering Association. “We lack the rules and regulations that say how many people can actually go up and when.”
Most of those who died are believed to have suffered from altitude sickness caused by low amounts of oxygen at high elevation. Because of the altitude, climbers have just hours to reach the top before they are at risk of a pulmonary edema, when the lungs fill with liquid.
The deaths this year on Nepal’s side of the mountain included Don Cash, a sales executive from Utah, and Christopher Kulish, an attorney from Colorado, who both died on their way down from the peak.
“There is not a sufficient check on issuing the permits,” said Mirza Ali, a Pakistani mountaineer and tour company owner. “The more people come, the more permits, more business. But on the other side it is a lot of risk because it is costing lives.”
Sapkota said, “In the next season we will work to have double rope in the area below the summit so there is better management of the flow of climbers.”