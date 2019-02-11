A bill has been introduced into Congress to end Butte County’s designation as a metropolitan area by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The rural county and home to the U.S. Department of Energy’s desert site is considered part of the Idaho Falls metropolitan area under federal rules because more than 25 percent of the site’s employees live in Bonneville County and commute to work in Butte County. The bill, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson in the House and Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch in that chamber, would exclude rural counties that house large federal installations from the Census Bureau’s definition of metropolitan areas.
Butte County’s classification has been a headache for local officials, as it can mean the county doesn’t qualify for certain grants and it has delayed plans for a surgical center at Lost Rivers Medical Center.
“Due to the nature of (Idaho National Laboratory’s) work, Butte County businesses and residents cannot access the property, nor can they provide goods or services to the thousands of employees,” Simpson, Risch and Crapo wrote in a letter to Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. “While the Lab is a vital part of Idaho, Butte County receives minimal economic benefit from the commuting workforce. The INL should not affect the rural designation of the county.”
The bill was introduced into both the House and Senate late last week.