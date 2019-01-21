Assaulting an Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation compliance enforcement officer will be punished like assaulting a police officer, judge, firefighter or paramedic, if a bill introduced Monday becomes law.
Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, said he introduced the bill after a constituent told him about an incident at Hells Gate State Park last year where someone tried to attack a parks employee in his vehicle. The suspect was charged under the "assault or battery upon certain personnel" section of state code, which provides for more stringent penalties than normal assault. However, the charges were dismissed when the judge ruled that parks employees aren't included under current code. Johnson's bill would add parks compliance enforcement officers to the list.
"I think we have to provide that protection for them," he said.
The Senate Judiciary committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill, paving the way for a hearing later.