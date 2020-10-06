The structural steel frame of Chubbuck’s future City Hall is already up and the two floors have both been poured.
The project broke ground in the spring, and Mayor Kevin England said the city is on schedule to move its municipal offices into the new facility by next July. It’s located off of East Chubbuck Road at the corner of Linden Avenue and Burley Drive and will be the hub of a planned downtown area.
“We want it to be a building that will be a gathering place for the community,” England said.
Once the city has made the move into the new City Hall — which will encompass 26,000 square feet of space including an expansive public meeting room — England said work will commence on renovations to convert the current City Hall into a larger police station. Construction of a new $1 million animal shelter adjacent to the police station will also commence after the new City Hall opens.
The city recently awarded a bid for $816,000 to CM Company and its subcontractor Idaho Materials and Construction to build roads and utilities to serve the future downtown.
England is optimistic those roads will be ready when the city makes the move into its new headquarters. He said Chubbuck Development Authority is already promoting prime real estate within the downtown area to potential businesses.
“As we put some new streets down there you’re going to see some things come in,” England predicted, adding that existing businesses will also be welcome to stay and be part of the new downtown area.
Currently, City Hall and the police station share a building on Yellowstone Avenue. England said renovating the shared building as an expanded police station should be completed within a year’s time. He said giving the police department more room is such a high priority that the city had considered temporarily moving City Hall into rented space from Idaho Central Credit Union to start the renovation early.
“They are in a cubby-hole over there,” England said of the current police station. “I’ve felt bad about that for longer than I’ve been mayor.”
To fund the City Hall project, the police station renovation and the new animal shelter, the city approved the sale of $15.31 million in certificates of participation to investors who will each hold a share in ownership of the facilities. Holders of those certificates will then lease the facilities back to the city to use.
Leases will be subject to annual renewal.
The certificates allow the city to build without asking the voters to take on long-term debt.
England said public surveys have confirmed broad support for the city’s plans.
“We didn’t pull the trigger until we were ready and convinced that it was the right thing for the community,” England said, adding the upgrades will serve the city for decades to come.
The city is on pace to retire a tax increment financing district in the near future, which will free up money for a planned new fire station. England said the city is evaluating two potential sites — one is on land the city owns in a growth area on the western side of town; the other possible location is east of town near the future New Day neighborhood.
England said it’s possible the city may need to ask voters to approve a bond for the fire station project. He said the city is also in discussions about obtaining outside dollars that may become available for the fire station, though he said it would be premature for him to offer any specific details.