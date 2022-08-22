BOISE — Idaho will get a new “free-market think tank” in October, but it’s promising not to engage in the tactics of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the current Idaho group that’s used that descriptor.

Ken Dey, chairman of the board of the new Mountain States Policy Center, said, “We don’t have an agenda other than the free market. … I think it’s time to bring some adults into the room and have a debate.”

