More than a year after Idaho Falls’ last public transportation system shuttered, a replacement route is becoming a reality.
Greater Idaho Falls Transit (GIFT) now has three board members appointed by the city of Idaho Falls. The group has designed a logo, filed for grants through the Idaho Transportation Department to create bus stops and is in the final stages of drafting routes.
City Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman was previously assigned as the council’s liaison to now-shuttered Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority. Over the last 18 months she has been heavily involved in managing the system’s dissolution and in organizing plans for the future in partnership with the Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization, the county-level organization that partners with cities to manage transportation issues in Bonneville County.
“I am in the weeds on this like board members never see in most roles. So I hope the community can see in my actions the high level of commitment we have to solving this problem,” Ziel-Dingman said.
Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority abruptly closed at the beginning of May 2019, a week after officially announcing that it was in the final stages of operating. The agency had its funding restricted by the Federal Transit Administration after the program failed an external audit and the Idaho Falls City Council had voted to withhold funding until the audit was resolved.
TRPTA had more than $400,000 in debt when it filed for bankruptcy in December. Ziel-Dingman told the city council in October that the bankruptcy court hearing had been delayed due to the coronavirus and a need to sell the former building, but that a final ruling was expected by the end of the year.
Earlier this week Arnold Cantu, the clinical administrator for the Community Council of Idaho, was brought in as the third board member for the new transit agency along with Ziel-Dingman and city Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator Lisa Farris. Cantu said he has seen firsthand how many low-income and indigent patients were affected when there was no longer a TRPTA stop near the clinic.
“Since that ended, I know a lot of our patients had issues getting to and from appointments. A lot of times they’re late or they don’t show at all,” Cantu said.
The new public transit system will have a markedly different structure than TRPTA. The Idaho Transportation Department will serve as the recipient for any federal funding as a way to provide more stability and oversight. Summer Hirschfield was designated as the state’s full-time coordinator with the city on the upcoming system and related grants.
ITD public transportation manager Ron Duran said the agency had been working on the Idaho Falls system for nearly a year because it saw the potential demand for public transportation in the city.
“We are dedicating more resources for this project than any other area in the state currently, but there isn’t a luxury to do everything we want at one time,” Duran said.
Some funding sources for the new system have already been established. Idaho Falls was apportioned $4.19 million in potential CARES Act funding this spring as part of a multi billion-dollar national supplemental fund from the Federal Transit Administration to help transit agencies work through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Idaho Falls City Council approved $140,000 in spending on the future evolution of local public transportation in July, the same amount it had annually budgeted for TRPTA while it was operating.
Hirschfield worked on other potential funding sources from the Federal Transit Administration along with smaller grants for bus stops and benches. If GIFT receives the grant for two bus stops, Ziel-Dingman said the organization planned to install them at two spots on a potential route along Memorial Drive.
“It was beautiful to take these draft routes and drive them, to take Memorial Drive south and north and feel the vision for (how) seamless the ride could be,” Ziel-Dingman said.
At its peak, TRPTA delivered about 23,000 rides per year, more than half of which were senior citizen trips reimbursed through Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership. The agency managed six routes within Idaho Falls as well as regular trips to Rexburg and St. Anthony.
When Duran and local officials met with a consultant from the Community Transportation Association of American in late 2019, they were advised to offer a more focused service when the new transit system was launched.
“One of the things, in retrospect, that TRPTA did not do well was scale their system properly. They overextended quickly and that was the first consideration the consultant brought forward about the new agency,” Duran said.
The buses and bus drivers will come through a third-party contract with a private company that will largely manage the day-to-day operations. Duran said a similar approach has worked for the transit system in Twin Falls and for some of the rural routes managed by the department.
Most of the work being done to prepare at the local is level comes directly from Ziel-Dingman and Farris in an effort to limit the incoming costs for the transit system as much as possible. Ziel-Dingman, whose professional background is in marketing, designed a website for the new transit system that should be launched over the next few weeks. Ziel-Dingman and the metro planning organization are working with a student at Brigham Young University-Idaho to design a community survey about possible bus routes and demands, which the board hopes to send into the Idaho Falls community in December.
“A lot of people have a perception of transit services that was built around TRPTA,” Duran said. “As we begin to make proposals and talk to the public, we want to be as certain as we can be that we aren’t suggesting toward things that we cannot end up delivering.”