FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2019, file photo, Harvey Weinstein, left, leaves court with attorney Ron Sullivan in New York. Both sides in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault case want the media and the public barred from the disgraced movie mogul's next court appearance. News organizations including Thee Associated Press are fighting to keep the hearing open plan to file a petition Monday, April 22, with the court. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)