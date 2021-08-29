Just before noon today, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 1200 N. Block of Moonstone Dr. Upon arrival 3 adult victims were found with gunshot wounds, Idaho Falls Fire responded and all were transported to the hospital via ambulance.
Deputies are at the hospital gathering information from the victims, and the scene is being processed by Detectives. Deputies are also talking with neighbors and witnesses in the area.
Moonstone Dr. is closed off from Silverstone to Goldstone while this process takes place, and anyone with information is asked to contact our dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200. Tips about this incident or any other crime can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or use the P3tips app on your mobile device.