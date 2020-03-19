On March 19, 2020 at 0717 hours, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 1200 North at 900 East in Shelley for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. When Deputies arrived a Kayden N. Ford age 23 had been struck by a vehicle driven by Andrea Jolley age 23. It appeared that Ford had run into the roadway and wanted to be hit by the vehicle. While deputies were investigating the crash, Ford’s family was notified and were asked to notify Joshua Ford age 48 that his son had been hit by a car. Family members located Joshua who appeared to be deceased and covered him with a blanket and waited for deputies to arrive.
Deputies responded to the residence and found Joshua dead under the blanket. The scene was frozen and detectives were contacted and began to process the scene.
Kayden Ford was transported to EIRMC for treatment and was released to the custody of the Bingham County Jail. Charges are pending for murder.
At this time this crime is being treated as a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week. Cause of death appeared to be more than one stab wound.
There will be further press releases as information come in.