A 34-year-old from Colorado Springs, Colorado, man was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park on Monday.
The man's arm was injured in the incident and he was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, a park news release said.
A video of the incident was posted to a Reddit forum. It was the second such incident in the park in the past month.
The man was walking with his family on a boardwalk when a bull bison charged the group, the release said. The family did not leave the area, and the bison continued to charge and gored the man.
On Memorial Day, an Ohio woman approached a bison to within 10 feet in a morning incident at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, and was gored by a bison that tossed her 10 feet into the air. The woman, who sustained a puncture wound and other injuries, also was transported to EIRMC.
Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal, a park news release said. They can weigh up to 2,000 pounds, are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached, the release said.
"When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space," the release said. "Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes — and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity."