Eastern Idaho Public Health on Tuesday announced three COVID-19 deaths in Bonneville County.
The deaths were recorded in a man in his 40s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s. The deaths bring the county's COVID-19 deaths total to 25. There have been 35 COVID-19 deaths in the eight-county health district.
Most of the more than 500 Idahoans who have died of COVID-19 have been at least 60 years old. The state health department said Tuesday that 11 Idahoans between the ages of 40 and 49 have died of COVID-19 thus far. It wasn't immediately clear whether the new death in Bonneville County was included in that count.
In September, Bonneville County reported the COVID-19 death of a women in her 30s — one of just two deaths in the 30 to 39 age group so far in the state.