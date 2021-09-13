Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatality crash at the intersection of 15th E. and 65th N. this morning. At approximately 8:09 a.m. Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the intersection where a Bonneville School District 93 bus and a small pickup collided, causing the bus to overturn. At the time, more than 40 kids were on the bus, some suffering minor injuries and at least 4 being transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved was found deceased at the scene.
At this time all students on the bus have been accounted for and released to parents. The driver of bus was uninjured and there were no other occupants in the other vehicle involved in the crash.
Deputies are still investigating the crash, but so far have determined the school bus was traveling South on 15th E. when it was struck by a pickup traveling East on 65th N. The pickup failed to yield at the stop sign and the bus was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision. Idaho Falls Police and the Idaho State Police are assisting with the investigation. Deputies are still working to notify family of the victim involved in the crash and will not be releasing any names at this time.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank those who stopped and provided assistance at the scene, along with the parents and School District staff who did a great job helping comfort and account for students, assess for any injuries, and manage transportation needs from the scene. The success in this is directly attributed to the ongoing partnership and good working relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and Bonneville School Dist. 93 on all incidents involving our students.