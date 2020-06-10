Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information since it was first published.
Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen confirmed Wednesday morning that there were two sets of human remains found in Chad Daybell's yard in a search conducted Tuesday.
"After proper family notification, we would like to confirm at this time that investigators have discovered two sets of unidentified human remains. Autopsy results are pending," Hagen wrote in a press release.
Prosecutor Rob Wood confirmed during Wednesday's court hearing that the remains are of children. The hearing was held at 11 a.m. with Wood, Daybell and Daybell's new attorney, John Prior, participating remotely. The only people present in the Fremont County courtroom were Magistrate Judge Farren Eddins and a court clerk.
Wood went on to note in the hearing that the state finds "the manor of concealment of one of those bodies" to be "particularly egregious."
Two charges were officially filed against Daybell on Wednesday morning. The charges provided new details on his arrest.
The first charge was for an occurrence on Sept. 22, 2019.
It charged that Daybell "did willfully conceal and/or did aid and abet another to willfully conceal human remains, knowing that said human remains were about to be produced, used and/or discovered as evidence in felony proceeding, inquiry and/or investigation authorized by law, with the intent to prevent it from being so produced, used and/or discovered."
The second charge was for an incident on Sept. 8.
This charged that Daybell "did willfully destroy, alter and/or conceal human remains, and/or did aid and abet another to willfully destroy, alter and/or conceal human remains knowing that said human remains were about to be produced, used and/or discovered as evidence in felony proceeding, inquiry and/or investigation authorized by law, with the intent to prevent it from being so produced, used and/or discovered."
The charges come the day after Daybell's arrest. The remains were found after law enforcement served a search warrant for Daybell's property.