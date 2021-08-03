The House Ethics Committee has voted unanimously to censure Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, for conduct unbecoming a member of the Idaho House of Representatives, and to recommend that she lose her seat on the House Commerce & Human Resources Committee. The motion and unanimous vote followed extremely strong condemnations of Giddings’ actions from every member of the committee. I’ll have more on this shortly.
Giddings, a third-term state representative, serves on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee and the Agricultural Affairs Committee as well as Commerce. House Ethics Chairman Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, said the Commerce assignment was targeted because of the "nexus" between Giddings' behavior on a personnel matter -- the publicizing of the identity of a young House intern who accused another lawmakers of rape -- and the personnel issues addressed by that committee.
The committee's decision is a recommendation to the full House. Dixon said normally, the recommendation would go to next year's Legislature if it came up during the summer interim, but because this year, the House never adjourned, instead just recessing, it's technically still in session. That means the House would have to reconvene before Dec. 31 to take action on the committee's recommendation, or, he said, it expires at the end of the year.