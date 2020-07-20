A Jefferson County woman in her 80s has died due to COVID-19.
Eastern Idaho Public Health and Madison Memorial Hospital confirmed the death of a female patient who was admitted to Madison Memorial Hospital last week and died several days later on Friday, an Eastern Idaho Public Health news release said. The woman had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being admitted to the hospital.
The health district news release said that out of respect to the woman's family, no additional details will be released.
"Our entire staff at Madison Memorial share our deepest condolences with the patient's family and friends for their loss — and a loss felt by our entire community. This is a serious disease and the preventative actions of the hospitals in our region reflect this," said Dr. Rachel Gonzales, Madison Memorial's CEO in a news release.
Health district Director Geri Rackow said the death drives home the importance of preventative measures.
"With cases of COVID-19 increasing exponentially, it is vital, now more than ever, to do our part to take precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, particularly wearing face coverings, washing your hands more frequently, and maintaining physical space (at least 6 feet) between people not of the same household,” Rackow said in the release.
The COVID-19 death was the health district's second since the start of the pandemic. A Bonneville County woman, who also was in her 80s, died last month.
Eastern Idaho Public Health's Board of Health will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss and vote on an order to mandate masks in public and ban gatherings of more than 150 people in Bonneville County. The meeting comes after the county, for three days, had an active case rate of more than 10 per 10,000 people, the threshold that the board set for an area to reach the second highest of four coronavirus risk-levels — moderate.