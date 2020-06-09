Human remains have been found on Chad Daybell's property. The announcement was made by Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen and Fremont Sheriff Len Humphries.
J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, the children of Daybell's new wife Lori Vallow, have been missing for seven months.
Vallow is charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children as well as misdemeanors involving resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. She and Daybell, her fifth husband, fled Idaho to Hawaii after lying to police about the children’s whereabouts.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is confirmed.