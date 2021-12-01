An Idaho Falls man has been arrested and is facing federal charges after he reportedly participated in a riot at the U.S. Capitol Building in January.
According to court records from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Tyler Tew, 39, was seen in several photos and videos entering the building on Jan. 6 with a crowd in an effort to stop the United States Senate from certifying the election results for the 2020 Presidential Election.
The indictment filed by the FBI includes media recorded both by security cameras as well as photos and video Tew himself recorded on a cellphone. It also includes several Facebook posts Tew made before, during and after the riot.
"I went to DC because I wanted the congressmen and the senators to not certify that fraudulent election," Tew wrote in a private Facebook message to an unidentified person on Jan. 21.
Tew goes on to cite concerns he had that Democrats would legalize voting for undocumented immigrants, or would make Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico U.S. states.
Tew is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, punishable with up to one year in prison, and disorderly conduct in a capitol building, punishable with up to six months in prison.
A news release states Tew was arrested Tuesday in Idaho Falls by FBI special agents with assistance from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Idaho Falls Police Department.
A video recorded by Tew shows himself at a rally before the crowd marched toward the U.S. Capitol Building. Shortly after, he posted a photo taken outside the entrance to the building.
"The crowd is actively storming the capitol building," Tew posted on Facebook on Jan. 6. "Unable to upload pictures or video due to no service."
Tew is set to make an initial appearance on the charges on Thursday via video. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.