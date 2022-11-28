Idaho Falls Police generic squad car (copy)
The Idaho Falls Police Department is seeking funding for more patrol officers to handle the growing population and an increasing number of emergency calls.

 JOHN ROARK | Post Register

Last night, November 27, 2022, shortly before 8:00 p.m., an Idaho Falls Police Officer was involved in a shooting incident that occurred at the Eagles Lodge, located at 635 Hemmert Avenue.

The Officer responded to the Eagles Lodge to conduct a welfare check on a man who had reportedly made suicidal statements. The Officer located the man and began speaking with him inside the building.


