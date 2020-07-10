At approximately 4:00 a.m. this morning, July 10, 2020, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a reported road rage incident involving a firearm on Woodruff Avenue.
According to the caller two vehicles were traveling in the area of North Woodruff Avenue when one vehicle attempted to force the other from the roadway. The two vehicles pulled East onto Bentley Way and stopped their vehicles where one male driver fired two rounds at the male driver of the other vehicle. That individual was outside his vehicle at the time and was struck with a single round. One of the victim’s two passengers called 911. The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle.
When the first Idaho Falls Police Officer arrived on scene 2- 3 minutes after the call was received, he administered immediate medical aide. Additional Idaho Falls Police Officers, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, and EMS personnel from Idaho Falls Fire responded to the scene and the area.
The man was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim and the two witnesses initially gave conflicting statements to law enforcement and are currently refusing to cooperate with the investigation. From the information that officers have been able to verify, the incident appears to have been between individuals who were known to each other and known to law enforcement. IFPD does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the general public at this time.
Idaho Falls Police Officers are continuing to attempt to identify and locate the suspect in this incident and to verify the details of what occurred. We are asking that anyone who lives or owns a business in the area who has security cameras to please check their footage for anything that may relate to this investigation, including vehicles in the area between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Anyone who has such footage or who may have witnessed anything relating to this investigation is asked to please contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
No other injuries or damage have been reported from the incident at this time. Woodruff Avenue was closed from Chaffin Lane to Kearney Street from approximately 4:00 – 8:00 a.m but is now open. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available for release at this time.