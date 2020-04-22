E. Idaho rally disinvites IFF chief

A rally set for Saturday in Rexburg to call for reopening businesses that are closed due to the coronavirus will feature Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin as its keynote speaker, but it will no longer also feature Wayne Hoffman, nor will it be held in a city park.

Hoffman, president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, has been running an online campaign and organizing rallies and events around the theme “Disobey Idaho,” calling for people to defy the governor’s stay-home order for the coronavirus pandemic.

The eastern Idaho event had been among several events listed on the IFF Facebook site, which promised, “Looking for ways to protest? We've got you covered!” But on Wednesday, it disappeared from the list.

Dan Roberts, lead organizer of the Rexburg rally, said, “I am aware of what they did over in Boise, and I support their right to use their free speech to do the things they want. We have a little different demographic over here. We just wanted to do things a little bit differently, and we have a different message.”

“We’ve just told them we’re not going to include them in the roster of speakers,” he said.

On Tuesday, the IFF touted a playground protest at which the head of anti-vaccination advocacy group Health Freedom Idaho, Sara Brady, demanded Meridian police arrest her after she refused to leave a closed playground, from which city-installed closure signs and caution tape had been removed. The police complied, and she was cited for trespassing in a closed playground. Hoffman, who had just posted a video on Facebook in which he tore caution tape off a playground and urged others to do the same, saying, “You’ve gotta disobey,” then decried the arrest in another Facebook video as “just terrible.”

Hoffman didn't return a reporter's call requesting comment on Wednesday.

“We don’t want to exercise civil disobedience,” Roberts said. “We want the order to be stopped. We want the governor to say it’s over.”

Other featured speakers for the eastern Idaho rally include Sugar City Mayor Steve Adams, Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson, and Dr. Jim Brooks. It’s being touted as an “All Jobs Are Essential” rally.

“Businesses want to get open and they want to make sure that people are taken care of the best that they can,” Roberts said. “We’re not deniers of the fact that there’s a virus.”

Originally scheduled for a Rexburg city park, Roberts said the location had to be changed due to social distancing requirements. “The mayor told me it’s probably not a good idea to have it in the park,” he said. “They do have postings that they don’t want to have large groups congregating.”

Now, the event will take place online, likely through a Facebook Live broadcast or Zoom meeting. Afterward, supporters will be asked to drive their decorated and slogan-festooned cars past three Eastern Idaho courthouses, in Madison, Bonneville and Jefferson counties.

“We’re not encouraging anyone to have any physical contact, just their own families in their cars,” Roberts said.

Adams, the Sugar City mayor, said his message is that he wants to “get the state back to work as quickly as possible.”

