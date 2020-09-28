Currently the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident on S. Ammon Rd just South of 1st St. Deputies and Idaho State Police Troopers have Ammon Rd blocked off from 1st St, south to Jason St.
One person was found deceased at the scene and all others believed to be involved are accounted for and detained at this time. There are no other known threats to the community.
This portion of S. Ammon Rd will be closed while Deputies process the crime scene and motorists should avoid this area for the next few hours.
No further details are available at this time.