Rigby Middle School was evacuated Thursday morning after a shooting was reported at the school.
A news release sent out by Jefferson School District 251 board clerk Monica Pauley said that two students and an adult were injured in the shooting. None of the injuries were life threatening.
All students were evacuated and sent to Rigby High School to be picked up by parents or bused home.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched at 9:15 a.m. to send ambulances to the school. The department took the three injured people to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition.
