Update, May 8:
An autopsy was performed Thursday and it was determined that the deceased, a 39-year-old California man, had committed suicide.
On May 6, 2020 at approximately 8:18 hours, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a white male age 39 that was laying by his car in the McDonaldville area. When officers located the subject the Bingham County/Blackfoot Police detectives units were contacted and went to the scene.
At this time we are treating this as a Homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning. At this time I will not be releasing this person’s name since we have not contacted the next of kin.
There will be more information put out when it becomes available.