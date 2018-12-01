Bonneville County
Owner or/and applicant, address, valuation
AGRICULTURE
David McClure, 96 U.S. Highway 31, $80,000.
Kevin Young, 366 West 97th South, $100,000.
COMMERCIAL
New construction
Donald Sorrells, 3895 S. American Way, $225,000.
Spence Property Group LLC, 2055 Deborah Drive, $440,000.
Donald Sorrells, 3887 S. American Way, $500,000.
Remodel
Richard Clayton Jr., 6769 S. Overland Drive, $110,000.
Sign permit
Teton Holdings LLC, 2308 N. Deborah Drive, $1,500
Miscellaneous
Sand Hill Media LLC, 5163 N. Panorama Drive, $29,999 (communication tower).
Bonneville County, 7479 South 15th East, $425,180 (new construction).
Corporation of the Presiding Bishop, 5366 E. First St., $1,878,400 (new construction).
Mechanical
Watkins Land Investments LLP, 1097 E. Iona Road, $9,822.
Knife River, 4055 S. Professional Way, $500.
David C Steed, 3805 N. Yellowstone Highway, $6,000.
Bonneville County, 900 Environmental Way, $0.
RESIDENTIAL
New construction
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4376 E. Saint Arbor Lane, $108,360.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4386 E. Saint Arbor Lane, $114,420.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3362 N. Apolena Ave., $138,360.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3380 N. Apolena Ave., $142,000.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3410 N. Apolena Ave., $106,080.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3430 N. Apolena Ave., $107,170.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3456 N. Apolena Ave., $101,010.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3482 N. Apolena Ave., $101,790.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3508 N. Apolena Ave., $99,980.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3534 N. Apolena Ave., $106,140.
Justin Nicholes, High Willow Lane, $180,040.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4353 E. Marlin Ave., $106,080.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3433 N. Apolena Ave., $107,270.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4377 E. Marlin Ave., $100,840.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3405 N. Apolena Ave., $113,620.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4389 E. Cordoba Lane, $102,500.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4357 E. Cordoba Lane, $107,270.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4441 E. Cordoba Lane, $112,780.
Rodney Ogilvie, 1395 E. Lazy Lane, $253,550.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4373 E. Cordoba Lane, $105,410.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4378 E. Cordoba Lane, $101,830.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4358 E. Cordoba Lane, $122,060.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3560 N. Apolena Ave., $107,170.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3459 N. Apolena Ave., $107,480.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4421 E. Cordoba Lane, $114,190.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 4405 E. Cordoba Lane, $121,830.
Paul Wood, 7251 E. Big Bend Drive, $260,150.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 158 E. Emery Lane #25, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 148 S. Emery Lane #26, $95,170.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 144 S. Emery Lane #27, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 140 S. Emery Lane #28, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 136 S. Emery Lane #29, $95,170.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 132 S. Emery Lane #30, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 253 S. Heath Lane #30, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 253 S. Heath Lane #31, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 255 S. Heath Lane #32, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 257 S. Heath Lane #33, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 259 S. Heath Lane #34, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 261 S. Heath Lane #35, $95,170.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 263 S. Heath Lane #36, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 265 S. Heath Lane #37, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 267 S. Heath Lane #38, $95,170.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 269 S. Heath Lane #39, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 202 S. Emery Lane #40, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 200 S. Emery Lane #41, $98,170.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 198 S. Emery Lane #42, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 196 S. Emery Lane #43, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 194 S. Emery Lane #44, $95,170.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 192 S. Emery Lane #45, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 190 S. Emery Lane #46, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 188 S. Emery Lane #47, $95,170.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 186 S. Emery Lane #48, $98,520.
Bryan Jones, 5905 N. Alma Drive, $220,130.
Neahl Johnson Family Trust, 3029 N. Midnight Blue Drive, $100,540.
Neahl Johnson, 2853 N. Sunlight Drive, $100,540.
BC Educational IX Trust, 8936 South 15th East, $669,775.
Rockwell Homes Inc., 3730 N. Baldwin Ave., $115,540.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 130 S. Emery Lane #18, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 134 S. Emery Lane #17, $95,170.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 138 S. Emery Lane #16, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 142 S. Emery Lane #15, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 146 S. Emery Lane #14, $95,170.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 150 S. Emery Lane #13, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 158 S. Emery Lane #12, $98,520.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 160 S. Emery Lane #11, $95,170.
Kartchner Homes of Idaho Inc., 162 S. Emery Lane #10, $98,520.
Remodel
William Day Jr., 3433 West 33rd South, $8,000.
Robert Sargent, 4090 E. Lance St., $24,086.
Del Von Rice, 3455 N. Ventura Ave., $9,450.
Drew Bonser, 3970 E. Sienna Circle, $6,503.
Terry Koster, 2113 E. Berggren Lane, $11,083.
Joani Perry, 697 S. Marjorie Ave., $6,120.
Joseph Anderson, 4126 South 45th East, $173,705.
Paul Nibur, 3251 N. Florian Ave., $12,500.
Lettie Stradley-Bass, 9915 North 26th East, $5,355.
Steven Troy Williams, 4192 E. Trenton St., $6,240.
Debra Bingham, 13319 North 75th East, $11,083.
Daniel Cutler, 11584 North 25th East, $23,303.
Michael Morris, 4207 E. Vision Drive, $12,140.
Garrett Marshall, 2631 South 65th West, $28,160.
Kurt Heilman, 8332 S. Black Hawk Drive, $15,783.
Carson Stronks, 4317 E. Deloy Drive, $4,860.
Outbuilding
Marlin L Jones, 4043 E. Deloy Drive, $4,000.
Paul Wareing, 397 South 35th West, $320,000.
Richard Waters, 3294 E. Edwards Drive, $24,000.
Paul Chaffee, 4590 E. Burke Circle, $54,400.
Shawna Scott, 5780 E. Rancho Via Drive, $5,760.
Tamara L. Helderman-Leatham, 510 N. Westridge Drive, $24,000.
Jason Pritchard, 2605 East 95th North, $9,600.
Max Hahn, 3124 N. Wildflower Drive, $8,960.
Layne Denning, 9563 South 25th West, $18,600.
Christopher Martin, 7811 South 15th West, $34,560.
Robert Jager, 1400 E. Par Tee Lane, $4,000.
Michael Lusk, 1900 South 35th West, $211,660.
Chris Carlson, 4695 S. McCowin Lane, $83,200.
Chris Wallis, 1105 N. Yellowstone Drive, $6,400.
Craig Blakely, 6440 S. Red Bluff Lane, $13,440.
Jeffrey Danielson, 6004 North 26th West, $1,920.
Max Hahn, 3124 N. Wildflower Drive, $4,000.
Miscellaneous
Kyle Jacobson, 11326 North 95th East, $0 (inspection).
Ernest Carlsen, 4838 E. Wind River Drive, $4,320 (addition to outbuilding).
Chris Harrell, 4240 North 15th East, $0 (inspection).
William Wuthrick, 124 West 81st South, $0 (foundation verification).
Mechanical/fireplaces
Joel Gray, 7268 North 45th East, $2,000.
Burke Terry, 4379 E. Wayne Ave., $5,050.
James Martin, 4377 E. Cherokee Heights, $6,000.
Janet Jorgensen, 3785 E. Upland St., $6,597.
Maria Carolina Salando-Bautista, 4371 E. Stubblefield Court, $4,853.
Howard Johnson, 468 W. Spring Meadow Drive, $5,171.
John Henningsen, 11215 S. Bellerive Drive, $5,569.
Michael Buzzard, 890 N. Lakewood Ave., $2,088.
Mark Hoffman, 11356 S. Augusta Drive, $6,711.
John H. Williams Sr., 265 West 125 South, $13,610.
David Parsons, 11350 S. Bellerive Drive, $16,832.
Jason Eldridge, 12135 North 45th East. $500.
Kenneth Koller, 3756 West 17th South, $5,932.
Paul Crockett, 4758 S. Holmes Ave., $11,500.
Joshua Curtis, 367 N. Eight Mile Circle, $2,000.
Edward Ward, 10375 N. Dorian Ave., $5,500.
Pinewood Estates Mobile Home Park, 2169 N. Pinewood Drive, $300.
Jeff Olson, 5338 East 49th South, $14,300.
W Mahlon Heiles, 9741 North 27th East, $210.
Craig Dale, 759 S. Indio Drive, $6,800.
Scott Tovey, 3578 E. Pearce Drive, $4,946.
Doug Gneiting, 1037 East 49th North, $1,925.
Steven Stroschein, 9907 N. Jessie Ave., $4,126.
Michael Elder, 4458 E. John Adams Parkway, $1,290.
John Wallace, 4896 E. Wind River Drive, $9,238.
Glen Howard, 2970 S. Pioneer Road, $7,870.
Alan Reed, 6184 West 17th South, $3,250.
Thayne Butikofer, 11890 North Fifth East, $2,850.
Rock Rice, 2245 South 45th East, $100.
Brady Undhjem, 3485 E. Janet Circle, $100.
Tim Blecha, 6422 West 49th South, $5,000.
Paul Crockett, 4758 S. Holmes Ave., $3,400.
Zane Cutler, 4794 N. Forest Way, $1,000.