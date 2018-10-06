City of Idaho Falls
Owner/applicant — address — valuation
COMMERCIAL
New construction
n Robert Dunkley, 1470 Hollipark Drive, $725,000.
Remodel
n Pioneer Brothers Holdings LLC, 1490 Milligan Road, $60,000.
n Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water Ave., $400,000.
n MPT Hospital LLC, 2325 Coronado St., $275,000.
n David and Eileen Collette Family Limited Partnership, 554 W. Sunnyside Road, $8,000.
n The Housing Company, 635 N. Park Ave., $7,500,000.
n Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 500 S. Utah Ave., $565,103.
n Traynor Holdings LLC, 1449 E. 17th St., $100,000.
n Tornkvist Investments LLC, 550 Linden Drive, $40,000.
n Idaho Irrigation District, 496 E. 14th St., $50,000.
RESIDENTIAL
New construction
n JKY Investments, 650 S. Saturn Ave., Unit A, $97,385.
n New Earth Development, 740 Trails End, $123,335.
n Taylor LLC, 2060 Lexington Ave., $205,710.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 562 Flannagon St., $138,520.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 563 Sanford St., $127,960.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 6633 Bedford Ave., $136,025.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 578 Flannagon St., $129,975.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 583 Sanford St., $96,090.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 594 Flannagon St., $134,970.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 608 Flannagon St., $129,290.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 608 Sanford St., $137,055.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 6735 Bedford Ave., $141,295.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 6775 Bedford Ave., $150,305.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 6845 Bedford Ave., $172,175.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 6879 Bedford Ave., $163,490.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 6913 Bedford Ave., $144,895.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 6949 Bedford Ave., $169,685.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 579 Sanford St., $119,855.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 6811 Bedford Ave., $147,700.
n David Berenato, 6141 Glade Circle, $212,960.
n Tobin Hal, 242 Calistoga Drive, $233,630.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 3209 Capri Drive, $135,660.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 3241 Capri Drive, $137,750.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 3257 Capri Drive, $172,365.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 1181 Ernest Drive, $134,970.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 3200 Capri Drive, $134,925.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 1221 Ernest Drive, $128,110.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 1197 Ernest Drive, $129,215.
n Rockwell Homes Inc., 6989 Bedford Ave., $188,570.
n SDH Construction LLC, 5259 Thatcher Ave., $201,730.
n JKY Investments, 650 S. Saturn Ave., Unit B, $97,385.
n JKY Investments, 650 S. Saturn Ave., Unit C, $97,385.
n JKY Investments, 654 S. Saturn Ave., Unit A, $97,385.
n JKY Investments, 654 S. Saturn Ave., Unit B, $97,385.
n JKY Investments, 654 S. Saturn Ave., Unit C, $97,385.
n JKY Investments, 680 S. Saturn Ave., Unit A, $97,385.
n JKY Investments, 680 S. Saturn Ave., Unit B, $97,385.
n JKY Investments, 680 S. Saturn Ave., Unit C, $97,385.
n JKY Investments, 684 S. Saturn Ave., Unit A, $97,385.
n JKY Investments, 684 S. Saturn Ave., Unit B, $97,385.
n JKY Investments, 684 S. Saturn Ave., Unit C, $97,385.
Remodel
n Habitat for Humanity Idaho Falls Area Inc., 260 E. 22nd St., $26,000.
n Habitat for Humanity Idaho Falls Area Inc., 1124 Lovejoy St., $31,550.
n Linda M Ellis, 1574 Garfield St., $50,000.
n Flin Lambson, 358 North Pointe Drive, $27,840.
n Michael Rowe Thomas Mosier, 165 E. 23rd St., $2,084.
n Daniel M Devasirvatham, 4905 Eaglewood Drive, $5,600.
n Justin Jackson, 1354 E. 21st St., $2,400.
n Marsha S Moore, 960 N. Boulevard, $2,400.
n Duane Bosworth, 1976 John Adams Parkway, $1,960.
n Rodney D Aders, 2053 John Adams Parkway, $2,230.
n Donald W Jenkinson, 445 E. Fifth St., $2,200.
n Edwin Michael Nelson, 1805 Malibu Drive, $2,440.
n Garret A Christoffersen, 1824 Alturas Circle, $2,800.
n Ryan Seebach, 800 S. Maurine Drive, $2,100.
n Ann Just, 2850 Holly Place, $2,279.
n Robin Van Horn, 237 E. 12th St., $220.