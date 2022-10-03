Open sign for Shoptalk online
Getty Images

Distinguished Under 40 awards luncheon is Oct. 27The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Distinguished Under 40 Awards Luncheon will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Brickyard Event Center, 1025 S. Ammon Road in Ammon.

The chamber on Monday announced the 2022 recipients of the annual awards. They are:

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.