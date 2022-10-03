Distinguished Under 40 awards luncheon is Oct. 27The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Distinguished Under 40 Awards Luncheon will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Brickyard Event Center, 1025 S. Ammon Road in Ammon.
The chamber on Monday announced the 2022 recipients of the annual awards. They are:
• Amanda Logan, College of Eastern Idaho
• Ashley Jo Winters-Glenn, Idaho National Laboratory
• Brady Bloxham, CourseOps
• Carissa Coats, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Voigt Davis
• Dakota Roberson, University of Idaho
• Dallin Draney, Elevation Labs
• Dusty Johns, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care
• Emily FitzPatrick Harris, Idaho Falls Regional Airport
• Jake Davis, Electrical Wholesale Supply Co., Inc.
• Kristina Buchan, city of Ammon
• Nicole Keller, Wood’s Funeral Home & Crematory
• Whitney Pond, BLVSH Salon
The 12 honorees were “selected for their commitment to accomplish great things in their education, careers, and community,” a chamber news release said.
Tickets for the luncheon are $25 chamber members and $30 for nonmembers.
For information, call 208-523-1010 or visit idahofallschamber.com/event/2022du40.
Chamber Academy
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Academy continues this month with training on “HR Essentials.”
Michael Patten, HR Consultant with BBSI, is the presenter for this month’s installment, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25 at BBSI, 957 Pier View Drive.
Attendees will learn about the ins and outs and fundamentals of human resources. It will cost $25 for chamber members to attend and $30 for nonmembers.
For information, go to idahofallschamber.com/event/hressentials.
AARP Tax Aide seeks volunteersAARP Tax Aide is looking for volunteers for the coming tax season.
The AARP Tax Aide program provides high-quality tax return preparation at no cost to the taxpayer, a news release said. As an increasing number of counselors retire from the program due to age, it is beginning to limit the number of people the program can assist.
No special skills or prior training are required for volunteer Tax-Aide counselors. Most counselors started out having only prepared their own returns. Counselors are asked to spare a day per week during the tax season. Beginning in November, the AARP Tax Aide program will provide the necessary training to acquaint volunteers with current tax law and software.
For information, call 208-528-8887.
Out of the Box LunchThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s October Out of the Box Lunch will be held at noon today at The Westbank, 525 River Parkway. Tickets are $15 for chamber members and $18 for nonmembers. For information or tickets call 208-523-1010 or visit idahofallschamber.com.
Business After HoursThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s October Business After Hours will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 20, at Hummel Architects, 482 Constitution Way, Suite 111.
Ribbon cuttingsThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies in October:
• The Ridge Foot & Ankle Center, noon, Oct. 18, 2677 E. 17th St. Suite 200, Ammon
• D.A. Davidson Wealth Management, noon, Oct. 19, 504 S. Woodruff Ave.
• BRiO Home Health & Hospice, noon, Oct. 28, 950 Memorial Drive
