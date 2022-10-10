Kyäni Inc. acquired
by Amare Global
Irvine, Calif.-based Amare Global, The Mental Wellness Company, has purchased Idaho Falls-based Kyäni Inc., a health and wellness business with operations in more than 50 countries.
With the acquisition, Amare Global plans to further expand its global reach, a news release announcing the transaction said. Amare Global has doubled its revenue and customer growth in 2022, the release said.
“This has been a year of transformative growth and momentum at Amare, and we could not ask for a better partner than Kyäni to help propel our global vision to share the benefits of mental wellness,” said Jared Turner, Amare Global’s CEO, in the release.
Kyäni Inc. was founded in 2006 by Carl Taylor, Kirk Hansen and Jim Hansen. Kirk Hansen and Jim Hansen were both killed in a 2019 plane crash.
“Myself, Kirk and Jim never wavered on our values of integrity, loyalty and hard work,” Taylor said in the release. As we’ve been searching for the right next step for Kyäni, I wanted to make sure the vision of Kyäni could continue forward and set our Business Partners up for optimal success. …”
Katy Holt-Larsen, Kyäni’s CEO, said in the release that the “strategic partnership with Amare will help achieve the vision Kyäni founders set out to fulfill.
Taylor, and Kirk and Jim’s widows Rebecca Hansen and LeAnn Hansen will continue as shareholders of Amare and Taylor will serve on Amare’s board of directors, the release said.
For information, visit blog.amare.com.
AARP Tax Aide
seeks volunteers
AARP Tax Aide is looking for volunteers for the coming tax season.
The AARP Tax Aide program provides high-quality tax return preparation at no cost to the taxpayer, a news release said. As an increasing number of counselors retire from the program due to age, it is beginning to limit the number of people the program can assist.
No special skills or prior training are required for volunteer Tax-Aide counselors. Most counselors started out having only prepared their own returns. Counselors are asked to spare a day per week during the tax season. Beginning in November, the AARP Tax Aide program will provide the necessary training to acquaint volunteers with current tax law and software.
For information, call 208-528-8887.
Business After Hours
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s October Business After Hours will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 20, at Hummel Architects, 482 Constitution Way, Suite 111.
Ribbon cuttings
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold the following ribbon-cutting ceremonies in October:
• The Ridge Foot & Ankle Center, noon, Oct. 18, 2677 E. 17th St. Suite 200, Ammon
• D.A. Davidson Wealth Management, noon, Oct. 19, 504 S. Woodruff Ave.
• BRiO Home Health & Hospice, noon, Oct. 28, 950 Memorial Drive
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com. The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations. People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires. The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.
