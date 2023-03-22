Good-bye Camaro

A 2023 Chevy Camaro 2SS Convertible is seen at a Chevy dealership in Wheeling, Ill., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The Chevrolet Camaro is going out of production. General Motors, which sells the brawny muscle car, said Wednesday, March 22, 2023 it will stop making the current generation early next year.

 AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

DETROIT (AP) — The Chevrolet Camaro, for decades the dream car of many teenage American males, is going out of production.

General Motors, which sells the brawny muscle car, said Wednesday it will stop making the current generation early next year.


