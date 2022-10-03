What was once Jim Serr Automotive for more than 50 years will soon have a new name — Ellsworth Automotive. The name is new to the 1970s auto shop but not to the city of Idaho Falls.

Spencer Ellsworth, owner of the newly named Ellsworth Automotive, and his family have been in Idaho Falls since his grandfather opened the Dodge dealership in 1945, after World War II. After his grandfather passed, Ellsworth’s father took over the family business which was sold to the Sayer family in the mid-1990s.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.