What was once Jim Serr Automotive for more than 50 years will soon have a new name — Ellsworth Automotive. The name is new to the auto shop but not to the city of Idaho Falls.
Spencer Ellsworth, owner of the newly named Ellsworth Automotive, and his family have been in Idaho Falls since his grandfather opened the Dodge dealership in 1945, after World War II. After his grandfather passed, Ellsworth’s father took over the family business which was sold to the Sayer family in the mid-1990s.
Just like his father and grandfather before him, Ellsworth loves cars. As a young man he dreamed of running his own shop. In pursuit of that goal he attended Universal Technical Institute in Arizona.
“I have wanted to work on cars ever since I was a little kid,” Ellsworth said. “I took apart a go-cart once when I was really young and put the whole thing back together. There were a few parts left out, not sure where those went, but the car took off and ran every time.”
After college Ellsworth gained several years of experience with BMW.
“The desire to have my own place went away for a while because I was enthralled by the BMW program, but when you are in an industry for a long time, the things that bug you a little start to bug you a lot,” Ellsworth said. “There are common practices in the industry that I just fundamentally disagree with. Things like over-repairing cars, overcharging and more. Instead of educating customers on what is happening and being transparent, a lot of places will make things sound worse than they really are.”
Once Ellsworth determined he couldn’t run a business the way he wanted to without owning it himself, he began searching for shops to buy. Through a family friend and real estate agent, Ellsworth was connected with Bud and Wayne Serr, previous owners of Jim Serr Automotive, which their father founded and ran until the early 2000s when he died.
Ellsworth and the Serr brothers, upon meeting, realized that their families were connected far before they started to discuss the sale of the company.
“This place (Jim Serr Automotive) actually burned down around 1987,” Ellsworth said. “My family owned the Dodge and BMW dealership in town and, when my father heard what happened, he contacted Jim Serr and offered a few bays in our dealership where he could run his business until it was rebuilt. When Bud and Wayne heard the name Ellsworth, they were excited because of that piece of history connecting our families.”
Ellsworth’s interest in the business came at the right time. The Serrs happened to be coming around to the idea of selling in hopes of retiring soon.
“Their dad started the company but Bud started working here in 1980 and Wayne started in 1984, with other family members coming in and out along the way,” Ellsworth said. “This place has fed a lot of mouths in the Serr family. It has kind of always stayed in the family and stayed small. The business has been really successful and has a great reputation.
“I am so lucky to have it now that they are retiring.”
The Serrs are sticking around for a little while, delaying their retirement long enough for Ellsworth to find reliable employees, but are planning to take that next life step soon.
“This all just seemed like the right thing at the right time,” Wayne Serr said. “I will hang out here for a bit but I am excited for Spencer (Ellsworth) to take over. He is honest, enthusiastic and he knows a thing or two about cars. I trust him to take care of the customers we are leaving him we are excited to have him continue leading out what our family started so long ago.”
Though Ellsworth has encountered customers who have come into the shop questioning him and looking for the Serrs, many have been convinced that the quality and integrity that has always been offered at the shop is not going to change.
“People have been a little nervous but Bud and Wayne sort of pull them to the side and tell them that I am going to give the same quality service, same prices and same dependability they would give,” Ellsworth said. “They ease up after that.”
The values of the previous owners have given Ellsworth a loyal customer base and a dependable start to his new business.
“The amazing thing about buying this shop and working with the Serr brothers is they have just always done things the right way,” Ellsworth said.
“So far I haven’t had to change anything because they handle their customers the way I have always thought they should be treated. This is how things have been done here essentially since it started. It is how things should be done and it is how I will continue to do things moving forward. We work hard for our money, and here, the assumption is that you do too so we really try and respect your time and your money.”
For Ellsworth the business is an opportunity to build his own legacy. He hopes that his 3-year-old or 5-month-old sons someday will be able to take over the company and continue carrying on not only the Ellsworth name but of the Serr name as well.
“I want to capitalize on the legacy they have built and I want to earn one myself,” Ellsworth said. “In terms of how customers are treated, respected and the quality of craftsmanship that I put into their vehicles, they will not see a difference between Bud and Wayne and I.”
Not only is Ellsworth planning on continuing the Serrs’ way of doing business, he’s also keeping the business’s phone number and sign design in an effort to make the transition as fluid as possible. The sign out front will look almost identical, with the only change being the name.
The shop is located at 445 May St. and the phone number is 208-524-2200.
“I just really hope that I am given a chance to earn people’s trust because that is my goal here — to really not screw up the good thing that the Serrs have now spent two lifetimes establishing. Just let me earn your trust.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.