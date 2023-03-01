Twitter Violent Speech

A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter announced a new policy prohibiting “violent speech” on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, though overall it sounds very similar to the rules against violent threats it had on the books long before Elon Musk took over.

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter on Wednesday unveiled a new policy prohibiting "violent speech" on its platform, though the rules appear very similar to guidelines against violent threats that the company had on its books before Elon Musk took it over.

Among the updates, Twitter expanded its policy to include a ban on "coded language," which is often referred to as "dog whistles," used to indirectly incite violence. It also added a rule that prohibits "threatening to damage civilian homes and shelters, or infrastructure that is essential to daily, civic, or business activities."


