With a median age of 36.6 years, Idaho remains one of the nation’s youngest states, according to information from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2016-2020 American Community Survey.
Utah retained its rank as the nation’s youngest state with a median age of 31.1 years, the survey showed.
The statewide Census data was included in an Idaho Department of Labor news release. The states with the oldest or highest median age were concentrated in the eastern U.S., the release said, starting with Maine (44.8 years), New Hampshire (43 years), Vermont (42.8 years), West Virginia (42.7 years), Florida (42.2 years), Connecticut (41.1 years), Delaware (41 years) and Pennsylvania (40.9 years).
Except for North Dakota, all 50 states and the District of Columbia experienced an increase in the median age, the release said. The nation’s median age was 38.2 years and is up slightly from its 37.6 years median age in 2015.
In eastern Idaho, Bonneville County’s median age is 33 years, according to survey data, while Madison County, home to Brigham Young University-Idaho, has a median ages of 23.5 years.
The American Community Survey contacts 3.5 million addresses annually covering 40-plus topics and creating 1,140 detailed tables, 83 subject tables, five comparison profiles, narrative profiles and multiple online Census tools, the release said. The survey data is used to help allocate more than $675 billion in federal funds.
The data is available at data.census.gov.
The release also included information on workforce characteristics, income, migration and housing and households.
Workforce characteristics
The average commuting time for Idahoans increased from 20.2 minutes to 21.2 minutes. In Bonneville County the average commute of 19.8 minutes was slightly less that the statewide average.
The percentage of Idahoans working from home increased from 5.9% to 7.8%, while in Bonneville County the percentage was 5.9.
Three Idaho counties with popular tourist destinations reported the highest incidence of teleworking: Blaine County at 12.8%, Teton County at 14.1% and Valley County at 15.5%.
Income
Idaho’s median household income increased 13.1% from $52,096 to $58,915, unadjusted for inflation, the release said.
Idaho counties with the highest median household income are Teton ($73,274), Ada ($69,952), Jefferson ($65,577), Blaine ($54,627) and Valley ($63,115). Bonneville County’s median household income was $61,435, the survey showed.
Five counties experienced a decrease in median household income: Bear Lake (-.9%), Blaine (-.8%), Caribou (-7.8%), Elmore (-4.9%) and Shoshone (-.8%), the release said.
Migration
Idaho ranked fourth nationally with 4.4% of the population coming from a different state, the release said. Other states with high in-migration included District of Columbia (8.2%), North Dakota and Wyoming (both at 4.5%).
Almost 17% of Idaho’s population moved during 2016-2020 while about 14% of the nation’s population moved during the same period, the release said.
The median age for those moving to Idaho from out of state was 28.7 years. The survey showed that in Bonneville County 3.8% of residents moved from a different state, while 3.3% moved from a different Idaho county.
At 8.5%, a significant share of Idaho’s population moved within the same county over the 2016-2020 period. The national rate was 7.7%. In Bonneville County that percentage was 9.6.
The states with the highest levels of movement within the same county were predominantly in the Western U.S. and included Nevada at 11.2%, Arizona at 10.8%, Washington at 9.8%, Alaska and District of Columbia at 9.7%, Wyoming at 9.4%, Utah at 9.3%, Oregon and Oklahoma at 9.1%, the release said.
Housing and households
The number of Idaho households grew by 8.4% with homeowners making up 71% of occupied housing and renters comprising 29%. The percentage of owner-occupied homes in Bonneville County was 69.8.
Statewide the share of renters declined in the past five years while owner-occupied housing increased.