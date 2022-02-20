Eastern Idaho Public Health reported six deaths last week connected to COVID-19.
That number, however, was accompanied by seven other deaths from months past that had previously been unreported.
Data from Eastern Idaho Public Health indicates the sudden increase in cases from the spread of the omicron variant has ended as daily case numbers have plummeted.
Between Dec. 31 and Feb. 17 there were 14,133 COVID-19 cases in the health district. The district also reports there have been 32 deaths since the start of the year. The data on Eastern Idaho Public Health’s website indicates the peak occurred on Jan. 14, with 1,007 cases reported that day in eastern Idaho.
By comparison there were only 359 cases in the district between Feb. 10 and Feb. 17.
The omicron variant raised concerns among health officials because it spread more quickly than other variants of the virus, though symptoms were typically less severe.
Omicron spread more quickly than past variants, but also disappeared sooner. Before the recent wave, the peak in cases had been Dec. 9, 2020, when there were 310 cases reported in eastern Idaho.
State data indicates there was an increase in hospitalizations in January and February, though it was not as busy as September. The exception was among child patients, who saw an increased rate of hospitalization.
Eastern Idaho Public Health tracks COVID-19 deaths across eight counties — Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Lemhi, Jefferson, Madison and Teton. The counties have a population of about a quarter-million between them.