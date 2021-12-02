BOISE — Officials from St. Luke's hospital and Sawtooth Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases urged caution on Thursday regarding the omicron variant of the coronavirus and its expected emergence worldwide, nationwide and regionally.
“We expect this virus to continue to mutate,” said Dr. Sky Blue, of Sawtooth Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases. “It’s going to look for mutations that allow it to spread, either through those who had previous immunity, or through being more transmissible than one of its relatives.”
The omicron variant emerged in South Africa in November and became the predominant variant circulating there within weeks. After being named a variant of concern by the World Health Organization this week, governments, including the Biden administration, have implemented measures to limit its spread, including banning flights from South Africa and other neighboring countries where the variant is prevalent, though the World Health Organization has criticized that strategy, according to the Associated Press.
Already, COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant have popped up in the U.S. and other countries. No cases have been detected in Idaho yet, health officials said in a briefing earlier this week, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
In Idaho, case numbers and hospitalizations have been decreasing for the previous 10 weeks. With vaccination uptake continuing to be low, experts urged continued caution going forward. This includes getting a vaccine or getting a booster shot, said Dr. Laura McGeorge, system medical director for St. Luke’s.
All adults ages 18 and older are now recommended to get a booster shot if more than six months have passed since their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or if two months have passed since they received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, McGeorge said.
Yet it remains unclear how much protection current vaccines will provide against the new variant. Research suggests that the vaccines may not perform as well given the omicron variant's suite of mutations, Blue said. However, scientists are not able to tell precisely what antibodies a person will produce when given a vaccine, Blue said. Even being given a vaccine that was developed for a previous variant can still provide protection against omicron and other emerging variants, Blue said.
Getting a booster shot has been effective against the variants seen so far, Blue said.
People who were vaccinated were far less likely to develop severe illness or die, McGeorge said.
“So even if they don’t prevent the virus itself, they still do a good job in reducing the severity of the disease,” she said.
“My opinion is that we’re going into the winter season … people are going to be indoors more and in these superspreader parties,” McGeorge said, referring to large indoor gatherings where the virus has been known to spread rapidly. “Rather than wait, go ahead and get that booster now.”
Even as the number of patients with COVID-19 has decreased, St. Luke’s is still seeing a high volume of patients because of a backlog of care due to delayed health screenings and chronic disease management, McGeorge said. This includes procedures such as colonoscopies and nonelective surgeries, she said.
Despite the high patient volumes, the hospital is encouraging people in the community to seek the care and treatments they need, McGeorge said.