An Idaho Falls man who hid a camera in a bathroom and also downloaded videos of children being raped was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Wednesday.
Curtis Petersen, 18, pleaded guilty to one charge of video voyeurism. A second charge of video voyeurism and a charge for possession of child sexually exploitative material were dismissed, and the prosecution agreed to recommend a rider program.
District Judge Bruce Pickett gave Petersen an underlying sentence of three to five years in prison. He gave Petersen an underlying sentence of three to 13 years for an unrelated grand theft charge.
According to court records, Petersen hid a camera disguised as a USB charger in the bathroom and recorded two women, one of whom was a juvenile at the time.
Petersen came under investigation after he reportedly asked a teen girl for nude photos in exchange for a pair of headphones.
While searching for copies of the recordings on Petersen's electronic devices, police also found several downloaded videos of child pornography. The videos depicted children as young as 3 years old being violently raped by adults.
One of the victims gave an impact statement at Petersen's sentencing. She said she now searches bathrooms, even at home, to see if there are cameras, and she was afraid to change clothes at hotels or friends' houses.
The 16-year-old victim said Petersen also inappropriately touched her multiple times, and that when she told adults, they would often call her a liar and punish her. She described one incident in which Petersen's mother told her Petersen was just "playing doctor."
In another incident, the victim said she had evidence of Petersen sexually assaulting her and showed it to Petersen's girlfriend. The victim claims the girlfriend took her phone and deleted the evidence.
Defense Attorney Stephen Hart emphasized that Petersen had no criminal history and that several friends and family members sent letters of support for him to the judge.
Hart suggested the court place Petersen on probation and grant him withheld judgment.
"Curtis is young," Hart said. "He made some serious and bad mistakes."
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Garvin noted, however, that a psychosexual evaluation found Petersen was at high risk to reoffend.
Garvin also said that Petersen admitted to having sex with a teen girl a few weeks before the evaluation.
Garvin said Petersen minimized his actions and the harm to the victim during the presentence investigation.
"It's understandable, to a certain extent, at 18 years old that he doesn't recognize the seriousness of his conduct, but it is serious and he has to recognize that," Garvin said.
Garvin was also concerned about the "atmosphere" Petersen was raised in. He noted the adults in his life were dismissive when accusations were raised against him.
"Sadly, it appears based on the victim's statement that (his mother's) statements may have emboldened him," Garvin said.
Garvin said a rider program was necessary to fix Petersen's behavior, saying that he was young enough to adjust his behavior, but that his sex with a teen girl while on pretrial release showed he could not change on probation.
Petersen told the judge he was sorry for what he had done and was ready to face punishment.
Pickett noted Petersen was still young and still learning to understand the seriousness of his actions.
"It's unfortunate that when we're younger we make mistakes," Pickett said. "In this case, you're still young, you're 18 years old. However, the seriousness of the mistake, I think, is pretty clear. You don't do what you did, and the fact that you have that misunderstanding caused the court concern."